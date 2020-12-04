Luke Wheaton Death -Dead – Obituaries: Luke Wheaton has Died .

” North Bristol RFC on Twitter: “Such terribly sad news that one of our Colts, Luke Wheaton was tragically lost in the accident in Avonmouth yesterday morning. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. All of our love & thoughts to Luke’s family, team mates, coaches and everyone else that new him”

We were shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our former student Luke Wheaton yesterday in the Avonmouth tragedy. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. — Bradley Stoke CS (@bradleystokecs) December 4, 2020

Four people who died in an explosion which take took place near Bristol yesterday have been named by Avon and Somerset Police. They are Michael James, 64, Brian Vickery, 63, Raymond White, 57, and 16-year-old Luke Wheaton. Click here to read more: https://t.co/O9Zw3or8bc pic.twitter.com/22MCnUSf5d — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 4, 2020

Our thoughts this evening are again with the families of the men who today were named after yesterday’s accident… Brian Vickery, Raymond White, Michael James & tragically apprentice Luke Wheaton. 🖤❤️🖤 #RIP — Avonmouth Old Boys RFC (@AvonmouthOBRFC) December 4, 2020