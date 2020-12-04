Luke Wheaton Death -Dead – Obituaries: Luke Wheaton has Died .

Luke Wheaton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

” North Bristol RFC on Twitter: “Such terribly sad news that one of our Colts, Luke Wheaton was tragically lost in the accident in Avonmouth yesterday morning. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. All of our love & thoughts to Luke’s family, team mates, coaches and everyone else that new him”

