“Luken Baker MLB prospect”: Get to Know Luken Baker: Cardinals’ Rising Star After MLB Promotion

Luken Baker: A Promising Addition to the St. Louis Cardinals

Baseball fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of Luken Baker, the promising new addition to the St. Louis Cardinals. Born on March 10, 1997, in Spring, Texas, Baker attended Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas, where he showed early promise as a baseball player. Despite being considered a prospect for the 2015 MLB draft, Baker chose to attend Texas Christian University (TCU) and play collegiate baseball for the team. His decision proved to be a wise one, as he was named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2016.

Minor League Career

After his successful time at TCU, the St. Louis Cardinals selected Baker during the second round of the 2018 MLB draft. Since then, he has played in various minor league teams such as the Gulf Coast Cardinals, Peoria Chiefs, Palm Beach Cardinals, Springfield Cardinals, and Memphis Redbirds.

Baker has been a standout hitter throughout his minor league career. He hit 18 home runs in 54 games with the Memphis Redbirds, with a batting average of .313 and an OPS of 1.076. He has been recognized as a power-hitting prospect with the potential to hit home runs for the Cardinals.

During his stint with the Gulf Coast Cardinals, Baker developed a batting average of .500. For the Peoria Chiefs, he scored a batting average of .288 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs in 37 games. His performance with the Palm Beach Cardinals earned him the honor of being named Florida State League Player of the Month for August 2019. In 2021, Baker appeared in 91 games for the Springfield Cardinals and slashed .248/.322/.530 with 26 home runs and 68 RBIs. In 2022, for the Memphis Redbirds, he slashed .228/.289/.294 with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs.

MLB Debut

Now, in 2023, Baker is finally making his debut for the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB. He will be up against Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starter Rich Hill. Baker has the potential to prove to be a significant threat to the Pirates with his hitting skills. If he continues to sharpen his baseball skills, he can become a valuable member of the St. Louis Cardinals in the future.

Conclusion

Luken Baker is a promising addition to the St. Louis Cardinals. His impressive performances in the minor leagues have made him a standout hitter with the potential to hit home runs for the team. Baseball fans are eagerly awaiting his debut in the MLB and are excited to see how he will perform against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With his talent and dedication, Baker can become a vital player for the St. Louis Cardinals and help lead the team to future successes.

Luken Baker MLB debut Luken Baker Cardinals statistics Luken Baker minor league career Luken Baker draft position Luken Baker prospect ranking

News Source : Arka Mukherjee

Source Link :Who is Luken Baker? Meet Cardinals top prospect following MLB callup/