“Lumberton shooting” today : Lumberton Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured

Lumberton shooting leaves one dead and two injured. today 2023.

One person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting in Lumberton, North Carolina. Two of the victims arrived at UNC Health Southeastern on Sunday morning where an officer, who was already at the hospital on another call, began collecting information. The third victim was found dead at a home on Nevada Street. Police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Yvette Pitts.

News Source : Sallie Walkup

