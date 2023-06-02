Lumpiang Shanghai Recipe: Recipe for Pork Lumpiang Shanghai: Cheesy and Crunchy Spring Rolls

Pork Lumpiang Shanghai Recipe | Cheesy Lumpiang Shanghai | Crunchy Lumpiang Shanghai (Spring Roll)

Lumpiang Shanghai is a Filipino appetizer that is commonly served during parties and special occasions. This spring roll is usually stuffed with ground pork, vegetables, and seasonings, then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown. There are also variations of this dish that include cheese and other ingredients that add more flavor and texture to the classic recipe. In this article, we will be sharing with you three different Lumpiang Shanghai recipes that you can try at home.

Pork Lumpiang Shanghai Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 lb. ground pork

– 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup onions, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup water chestnuts, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup green onions, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

– 1 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

– Lumpia wrappers

– Oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the ground pork, carrots, onions, water chestnuts, green onions, soy sauce, oyster sauce, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

2. Take a lumpia wrapper and place a tablespoon of the filling in the center.

3. Roll the wrapper tightly, tucking in the sides as you go.

4. Seal the edge with water.

5. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

6. Heat oil in a deep fryer or pan.

7. Fry the Lumpiang Shanghai until golden brown and crispy.

8. Drain on paper towels.

9. Serve with sweet and sour sauce or spicy vinegar dip.

Cheesy Lumpiang Shanghai Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 lb. ground pork

– 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup onions, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup water chestnuts, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup green onions, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

– 1 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

– Lumpia wrappers

– 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

– Oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the ground pork, carrots, onions, water chestnuts, green onions, soy sauce, oyster sauce, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

2. Take a lumpia wrapper and place a tablespoon of the filling in the center.

3. Sprinkle some grated cheddar cheese on top of the filling.

4. Roll the wrapper tightly, tucking in the sides as you go.

5. Seal the edge with water.

6. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

7. Heat oil in a deep fryer or pan.

8. Fry the Lumpiang Shanghai until golden brown and crispy.

9. Drain on paper towels.

10. Serve with sweet and sour sauce or spicy vinegar dip.

Crunchy Lumpiang Shanghai Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 lb. ground pork

– 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup onions, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup water chestnuts, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup green onions, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

– 1 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

– Lumpia wrappers

– 1 cup panko breadcrumbs

– 1 egg, beaten

– Oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the ground pork, carrots, onions, water chestnuts, green onions, soy sauce, oyster sauce, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

2. Take a lumpia wrapper and place a tablespoon of the filling in the center.

3. Roll the wrapper tightly, tucking in the sides as you go.

4. Dip the rolled Lumpiang Shanghai in the beaten egg.

5. Roll the egg-coated Lumpiang Shanghai in the panko breadcrumbs, making sure it is fully coated.

6. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

7. Heat oil in a deep fryer or pan.

8. Fry the Lumpiang Shanghai until golden brown and crispy.

9. Drain on paper towels.

10. Serve with sweet and sour sauce or spicy vinegar dip.

Conclusion

Lumpiang Shanghai is a delicious and easy-to-make appetizer that can be enjoyed by everyone. With these three different recipes, you can experiment with different flavors and textures to find the perfect Lumpiang Shanghai that suits your taste. Whether you choose the classic pork recipe, the cheesy version, or the crunchy one, you are sure to impress your guests and family with this Filipino favorite.

