lung cancer diagnosis: Esther Rantzen, a Dame, discloses that her lung cancer has advanced to stage four.

Dame Esther Rantzen: A Trailblazer in Broadcasting and Charity Work

Dame Esther Rantzen, a household name in the UK, is known for her pioneering work in broadcasting and charity. The 82-year-old presenter, famous for her BBC series That’s Life! and founder of charities such as Childline and The Silver Line, has been battling stage four lung cancer. In January, she announced that her cancer had spread and decided to make it public, stating that she found it difficult to hide her condition while visiting hospitals.

Despite her health struggles, Dame Esther remains optimistic and has been trying new medication. In an interview with The Mirror, she revealed that she is awaiting the results of a scan to determine if the treatment is working. She acknowledged that she has been lucky in her life and is not one for regrets. She treasures the friendships she has made over the last 50 years, especially those from her time on That’s Life!

The programme, which aired from 1973 to 1994, was a mix of investigations, topical issues, and entertainment. It made Dame Esther a trailblazer for female broadcasters and paved the way for many women in the industry. She marked the 50th anniversary of the show on Friday, reflecting on the fantastic friendships and memories she has made.

Dame Esther’s contribution to society extends beyond her work in broadcasting. In 1986, she founded Childline, a charity that provides counselling and support for children and young people in the UK up to the age of 19. The charity became part of The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) in 2006. A few years later, in 2013, she established The Silver Line, a charity that supports elderly people in the UK who are battling loneliness.

Dame Esther’s charity work has been recognised through various accolades, including a DBE in 2015 for services to children and older people. Her dedication to helping those in need has touched the lives of many, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Dame Esther’s battle with cancer has been a reminder of the importance of regular check-ups and early detection. According to Cancer Research UK, stage four cancer is when the cancer has spread from where it started to another body organ and is also called secondary or metastatic cancer. It is a reminder that cancer can affect anyone, regardless of their age or status.

Dame Esther’s positivity and resilience in the face of adversity is an inspiration to all. Her contribution to society and the broadcasting industry has left an indelible mark, and her legacy will continue to impact the lives of many. As we await the results of her scan, we send her our love and support and hope for a positive outcome.

Lung cancer diagnosis Dame Esther Rantzen Stage four cancer Cancer treatment options Lung cancer awareness

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer diagnosis has moved to stage four/