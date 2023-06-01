lung infection: An Obscure Respiratory Infection Without a Vaccine is Attracting Attention Amidst COVID.

The Rise of Human Metapneumovirus: Companies Prepare Vaccines for Waiting Market

A little-known respiratory virus called human metapneumovirus (hMPV) has recently surged in cases, grabbing limelight from Covid-19 and RSV. About one in five US lung patients tested in March showed signs of the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The uptick in cases mirrors the post-pandemic spread of other viruses like influenza that abated during lockdowns and resurged as Covid prevention measures lapsed.

hMPV is a relatively obscure cousin of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and can cause infections like bronchitis or pneumonia, which can be severe in children and older adults, according to the CDC. At least five companies are developing treatments and vaccines, some in combination with shots against more-familiar RSV, but none have yet progressed to the late-stage trials that usually precede market entry.

Seattle-based Icosavax Inc. announced positive early human trial results last week for a combination RSV/human metapneumovirus vaccine for older adults. Both viruses have been shown to significantly contribute to viral pneumonia in adults and children, and few treatments are available. Moderna Inc., one of the key players in Covid and RSV vaccines, is recruiting subjects for a trial of a similar combination shot, and some participants have already received doses. Massachusetts-based AlloVir Inc. is conducting an early- to mid-stage clinical trial for a treatment of respiratory tract infections including hMPV in high-risk patients.

Other companies, such as Valneva SE and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., are also developing vaccines and treatments for the disease. Valneva has completed laboratory work on a vaccine and is exploring partnerships to develop a combination shot. Enanta is working to develop an oral antiviral treatment and expects to select a combination RSV/human metapneumovirus candidate in the last three months of the year.

The recent surge in hMPV cases doesn’t change the companies’ plans, but provides “an additional sense of urgency for our program and helps bring awareness to the virus,” Enanta CEO Jay Luly said in an email. The virus is the “second largest medical need in the respiratory area” and this year’s peak in cases “makes us even more determined to find the right partner to progress our hMPV vaccine candidate as soon as we can,” Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach said in an email.

Pandemic lockdowns halted the spread of respiratory viruses that typically spread during the winter and spring seasons, and companies have increasingly focused on corresponding vaccines since then. hMPV activity in the US had remained low from March 2020 through May 2021, according to the CDC. However, the recent surge in cases highlights the need for effective prevention and treatment options for this little-known virus.

