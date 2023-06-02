lung infection: Obscure lung infection gains attention amid COVID-19 and RSV pandemic

Little-known lung infection grabs limelight from COVID-19, RSV

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, another respiratory virus has emerged as a significant threat to public health. Human metapneumovirus (hMPV), a relatively unknown cousin of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has surged in cases earlier this year, with about one in five U.S. lung patients showing signs of the disease in March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This uptick in cases mirrors the post-pandemic spread of other respiratory viruses like influenza that abated during lockdowns and resurged as COVID-19 prevention measures lapsed.

The virus can cause infections like bronchitis or pneumonia, which can be severe in children and older adults. At least five companies are currently developing treatments and vaccines, some in combination with shots against RSV, but none have yet progressed to the late-stage trials that usually precede market entry.

Seattle-based Icosavax Inc. has announced positive early human trial results last week for a combination RSV/hMPV vaccine for older adults. The company plans to initiate a mid-stage trial later this year and select a formulation to move forward with next year. Moderna Inc., one of the key players in COVID-19 and RSV vaccines, is also recruiting subjects for a trial of a similar combination shot, and some participants have already received doses. Massachusetts-based AlloVir Inc. is conducting an early- to mid-stage clinical trial for a treatment of respiratory tract infections including hMPV in high-risk patients.

Other companies are also targeting hMPV. Valneva SE has completed laboratory work on a vaccine and is exploring partnerships to develop a combination shot. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is working to develop an oral antiviral treatment and expects to select a combination RSV/hMPV candidate in the last three months of the year.

The recent increase in hMPV cases doesn’t change the companies’ plans, but provides “an additional sense of urgency for our program and helps bring awareness to the virus,” said Enanta CEO Jay Luly.

Pandemic lockdowns halted the spread of respiratory viruses that typically spread during the winter and spring seasons, and companies have increasingly focused on corresponding vaccines since then. hMPV activity in the U.S. had remained low from March 2020 through May 2021, according to the CDC.

The surge in hMPV cases highlights the need for effective prevention and treatment options. “We believe that with hMPV, we would be able to potentially double the protection against viral pneumonia that older adults experience” compared to only having an RSV vaccine, said Icosavax CEO Adam Simpson. The virus is the “second largest medical need in the respiratory area,” said Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach.

Companies are persisting with their efforts to develop effective prevention in anticipation of future outbreaks, despite the current lack of market entry. The recent attention on hMPV may help bring more awareness and resources to fighting the virus, and ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Lung Infection COVID-19 Pandemic Respiratory Illness Immune System Response

News Source : Ilena Peng

Source Link :Little-known lung infection grabs limelight from COVID-19, RSV/