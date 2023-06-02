“lung infection”: Obscure respiratory infection gains attention amidst COVID-19 and RSV outbreaks

A Little-Known Respiratory Virus Takes Center Stage Amid COVID-19 and RSV

COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been at the forefront of our minds for the past year and a half, but a little-known respiratory virus is now taking center stage. Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) has surged in cases earlier this year, prompting companies to prepare their vaccines for a waiting market.

What is hMPV?

First identified in 2001, hMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness in people of all ages. It is a member of the Paramyxoviridae family, which includes RSV and measles. Like RSV, hMPV is a common cause of respiratory infections in young children, but it can also infect adults.

How is it spread?

hMPV is spread through respiratory secretions, such as saliva, nasal mucus, or sputum. It can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. The virus can survive on surfaces for several hours, making it easy to contract in public places.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of hMPV are similar to those of other respiratory viruses, such as RSV and the common cold. They include:

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Runny nose

Sore throat

Wheezing

Chest congestion

Difficulty breathing

Symptoms can range from mild to severe, depending on the person’s age and overall health. In some cases, hMPV can lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis, especially in young children, older adults, or people with weakened immune systems.

Why is it important?

While hMPV is not as well-known as COVID-19 or RSV, it can still cause significant illness and even death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hMPV is responsible for an estimated 50,000 hospitalizations and 500 deaths each year in the United States alone. Globally, the virus is estimated to cause 10% of all respiratory infections in children under the age of five.

What are the treatments?

Currently, there is no specific treatment for hMPV. Like other respiratory viruses, it is treated with supportive care, such as rest, fluids, and medication to reduce fever and relieve symptoms. In severe cases, hospitalization may be necessary to provide oxygen or other supportive measures.

What about vaccines?

Currently, there is no vaccine for hMPV. However, several companies are working on developing a vaccine, including Novavax and Merck. Novavax announced in July 2021 that it had initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its hMPV vaccine candidate, while Merck is currently in preclinical development.

While COVID-19 and RSV have dominated the respiratory virus landscape for the past year and a half, it is important to remember that other respiratory viruses, such as hMPV, can also cause significant illness and even death. As companies work to develop vaccines for hMPV, it is important to continue practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask in public places, and staying home when you are sick, to help prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.

