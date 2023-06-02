lung infection: Obscure Respiratory Infection Steals the Spotlight from COVID-19 and RSV | National News

A Little-Known Respiratory Virus is Grabbing the Limelight from COVID-19 and RSV

A relatively unknown respiratory virus called human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is gaining attention after cases surged earlier this year, prompting companies to develop vaccines for a waiting market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around one in five U.S. lung patients who were tested in March for hMPV showed signs of the disease. This increase is similar to the post-pandemic spread of other respiratory viruses like influenza that abated during lockdowns and resurged as COVID-19 prevention measures lapsed.

The CDC states that hMPV, a cousin of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), can cause infections like bronchitis or pneumonia that can be severe in children and older adults. Currently, at least five companies are developing treatments and vaccines for hMPV, some in combination with shots against RSV. However, none of these treatments have progressed to the late-stage trials that usually precede market entry.

Despite the disease’s activity returning to normal patterns, companies are continuing their efforts to develop effective prevention in anticipation of future outbreaks. Seattle-based Icosavax Inc. recently announced positive early human trial results for a combination RSV/hMPV vaccine for older adults. The company plans to initiate a mid-stage trial later this year and select a formulation to move forward with next year.

Moderna Inc., one of the key players in COVID-19 and RSV vaccines, is recruiting subjects for a trial of a similar combination shot, and some participants have already received doses. Massachusetts-based AlloVir Inc. is conducting an early- to mid-stage clinical trial for a treatment of respiratory tract infections, including hMPV, in high-risk patients.

Other companies, such as Valneva SE, have completed laboratory work on a vaccine and are exploring partnerships to develop a combination shot. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., working to develop an oral antiviral treatment, expects to select a combination RSV/hMPV candidate in the last three months of the year.

The recent increase in hMPV cases doesn’t change these companies’ plans, but it provides “an additional sense of urgency for our program and helps bring awareness to the virus,” according to Enanta Chief Executive Officer Jay Luly.

Pandemic lockdowns halted the spread of respiratory viruses that typically spread during the winter and spring seasons, and companies have increasingly focused on corresponding vaccines since then. hMPV activity in the U.S. had remained low from March 2020 through May 2021, according to the CDC. However, this year’s peak in cases has made it clear that hMPV is a “major unmet need,” according to Icosavax CEO Adam Simpson.

Overall, the rise of hMPV cases and the lack of current treatments for the disease highlight the importance of continued research and development in the field of respiratory viruses. As the world faces ongoing challenges from COVID-19 and other illnesses, it’s critical to prepare for future outbreaks and ensure that effective treatments and vaccines are available to those who need them.

