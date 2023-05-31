“Lung Infection Transmissibility”: Lung Infection Found to Have Lower Transmissibility According to Research

A Little-Known Bacterium Poses a Public Health Threat

A relatively unknown bacterium, Mycobacterium abscessus, is emerging as a public health threat capable of causing severe lung infections among vulnerable populations. Recent research found that various strains of the bacterium were genetically similar, stoking fears that it was spreading from person to person. But a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers published May 22 in PNAS calls those findings into question, offering an alternative explanation behind the genetic similarity of clinical clusters. This suggests the pathogen may not be prone to person-to-person transmission after all.

New Study Challenges Earlier Findings

According to the senior study author, Maha Farhat, the Gilbert S. Omenn Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics at HMS and a pulmonary disease expert at Massachusetts General Hospital, “Our findings make a strong case for a different explanation behind the observed genetic similarities across strains. Our results certainly do not refute the possibility of person-to-person transmission of Mycobacterium abscessus in some cases, and more research is needed to inform best clinical practice for vulnerable patients. However, our work supports a model in which person-to-person transmission may not be as common as it is sometimes suggested.”

M. Abscessus Poses Severe Risks for Vulnerable Populations

M. abscess is a hardy microbe highly resistant to antibiotics and can infect the lungs of immunocompromised people. While it doesn’t threaten most healthy individuals, it can cause severe infection in those with suppressed immunity or compromised lung function, such as in patients with cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition marked by recurrent lung infections and lung scarring. Notably, patients with CF infected with this organism become ineligible for lifesaving lung transplants.

Insight into the Behavior of a Poorly Understood Pathogen

The research not only contributes to the understanding of M. abscessus transmission but also suggests scientists should be cautious about assuming human transmission when they see genetic similarities in pathogens more generally. The findings provide new insight into a poorly understood pathogen. In particular, the results offer clues about how a bug found primarily in the environment adapts and changes after it enters the human body, information that could help scientists eventually understand how to prevent and treat infections.

Implications for Precautions in Hospitals

In addition to having implications for the precautions that hospitals take to prevent outbreaks, it’s an important new clue into the behavior of a relatively unknown pathogen that poses severe risks for vulnerable populations. Clinicians began taking extra precautions to avert transmission, especially in clinics that treat cystic fibrosis patients. However, follow-up investigations failed to find supporting evidence that human-to-human transmission was happening, raising questions about other possible explanations for the genetic similarities across samples. Farhat’s team set out to investigate a hypothesis that the samples appeared genetically similar because the pathogen was evolving intermittently.

Conclusion

The study by Harvard Medical School researchers published May 22 in PNAS provides a new perspective on the transmission of M. abscessus, a relatively unknown pathogen that poses severe risks for vulnerable populations. The findings suggest that person-to-person transmission may not be as common as previously thought, and caution is warranted when assuming human transmission when genetic similarities are observed in pathogens more generally. The research provides new insight into a poorly understood pathogen, offering clues about how it adapts and changes after entering the human body, which could eventually help scientists prevent and treat infections.

