Lupe Lopez Death -Dead : 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Lupe Lopez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

9-1-1 Dispatchers, Lupe Lopez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

OEMC is incredibly saddened that one of our 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Lupe Lopez (PCOII), passed away. Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the @Chicago_Police. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/JqvUiO0VwD — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) November 16, 2020

