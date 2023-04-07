Luscious Jackson Co-Founder Vivian Trimble Dies at 59

Introduction

Early Life and Career

Vivian Trimble was born on March 4, 1962, in Princeton, New Jersey. She began playing the piano at a young age and soon ventured into singing and songwriting. Trimble met Jill Cunniff in high school, and the two went on to form Luscious Jackson in 1991, along with Gabby Glaser and Kate Schellenbach.

Success with Luscious Jackson

With their distinctive blend of rock, hip-hop, and funk, Luscious Jackson quickly gained a following in the 1990s. The band’s debut album, “Natural Ingredients,” was released in 1994 and featured the hit single “Citysong.” Trimble’s keyboard skills were a prominent feature of the band’s sound, and she also provided backing vocals on many of their songs.

Luscious Jackson’s second album, “Fever In Fever Out,” was released in 1996 and included the popular singles “Naked Eye” and “Ladyfingers.” The album was a commercial success and helped to cement the band’s place in the alternative rock scene of the 1990s.

Later Life and Legacy

Trimble left Luscious Jackson in 1999 to pursue other musical projects, including the band Dusty Trails. She also worked as a producer and songwriter, collaborating with artists such as Kelis, Natalie Imbruglia, and Brie Larson.

Trimble was a beloved member of the music community, and her contributions to Luscious Jackson’s sound will not be forgotten. She will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Conclusion

Vivian Trimble was a talented musician and a key member of Luscious Jackson. Her passing is a tragic loss for the music world. However, her legacy will live on through her memorable performances and her influence on generations of musicians.