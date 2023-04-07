Luscious Jackson keyboardist Vivian Trimble dies at 59 due to cancer.

Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, has passed away at 59 years old, after undergoing cancer treatment for several years.

Sad news for the music industry as one of the founding members of Luscious Jackson, Vivian Trimble, has passed away at the age of 59. She was battling cancer for several years and unfortunately lost the fight. The news was confirmed by a tweet from NME on April 7th, 2023.

Trimble was known for her talent on the keyboard and played an integral role in the success of Luscious Jackson. The band was formed in 1991 by Trimble and her high school friend, Jill Cunniff. They were later joined by drummer Kate Schellenbach and bass player Gabby Glaser. Luscious Jackson was known for their unique blend of hip-hop, rock, and pop music and quickly gained a following in the 90s.

Trimble’s contributions to the band’s success were immeasurable. She was responsible for creating many of the band’s melodies and was a driving force behind their sound. Her talent on the keyboard was undeniable and played a huge role in defining the band’s unique sound.

Despite the tragic loss, Trimble’s legacy will live on through her music. Luscious Jackson’s music will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come. Their impact on the music industry cannot be overstated, and Trimble’s talent and passion were a huge part of that success.

The loss of Trimble is a reminder of the devastating impact that cancer can have on individuals and their families. It underscores the importance of continued support and funding for cancer research to find more effective treatments and ultimately, a cure.

Our thoughts go out to Trimble’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her music continue to serve as a lasting tribute to her incredible talent and spirit.

Luscious Jackson keyboardist Vivian Trimble has died at the age of 59, following several years of treatment for cancer https://t.co/tN0ZW5JmOK — NME (@NME) April 7, 2023

