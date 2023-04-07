“Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble, 59, dies”

At the age of 59, Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, has passed away.

Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist for the alternative rock band Luscious Jackson, passed away at the age of 59. The sad news was announced by music news outlet SPIN on their Twitter handle. Fans of the band and the music industry as a whole mourned the loss of a talented musician who contributed immensely to the success of the group.

Trimble was an integral part of Luscious Jackson, which formed in 1991 in New York City. She, along with co-founders Jill Cunniff, Gabby Glaser, and drummer Kate Schellenbach, fused elements of punk, hip-hop, and funk to create their unique sound. Trimble’s keyboard playing and background vocals were crucial in establishing the band’s aesthetic and contributed heavily to their three studio albums released in the 1990s.

Luscious Jackson’s self-titled debut album released in 1992 was well received, but their 1994 sophomore release, “Natural Ingredients,” is often regarded as their breakthrough work. The album featured popular tracks like “Citysong,” “Naked Eye,” and “Deep Shag” and established them as a force to be reckoned with in the alternative rock scene.

Trimble left the band in 1998 to pursue other projects but returned in 2013 for a reunion tour. The band went on to release a new album, “Magic Hour,” in 2013, which showcased Trimble’s keyboard skills and songwriting ability.

Trimble was not just an accomplished musician but an inspiration to aspiring female artists in a male-dominated industry. She proved that women could hold their own and make significant contributions to the world of music. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.

The news of Trimble’s passing has left the music industry and fans in shock. Tributes poured in on social media from fans, fellow musicians, and music industry insiders. Many praised Trimble’s talent and contributions to Luscious Jackson and expressed their deepest condolences to her family and friends.

In conclusion, Vivian Trimble’s passing is a significant loss to the music industry, particularly to the alternative rock scene. Her contribution to Luscious Jackson’s success cannot be overstated, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come. The entire music community mourns the loss of a talented musician and sends their thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @SPIN

Luscious Jackson keyboardist Vivian Trimble has died at the age of 59 https://t.co/LZG6dWljKS — SPIN (@SPIN) April 7, 2023

