Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble, dead at 59.

Vivian Trimble, who was widely recognized for her contributions to the alternative rock band Luscious Jackson, passed away at the age of 59 after a long battle with cancer. The news of Trimble’s death was confirmed by Rolling Stone, which reported that the musician had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Trimble was known for her dynamic keyboard skills and was an instrumental part of Luscious Jackson’s unique sound. The band, which formed in New York City in the late 1980s, blended influences from hip-hop, funk, and punk rock to create a genre-defying sound that was both energetic and melodic. Trimble played keyboards and provided backing vocals for the band, which released several critically acclaimed albums before disbanding in 2000.

After Luscious Jackson disbanded, Trimble continued to work as a musician and songwriter. She collaborated with various artists and bands, including UNKLE and Julie Mintz, and also worked as a composer for film and television. Her music has been featured in several notable films and TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, High Fidelity, and Sex and the City.

In addition to her musical talents, Trimble was widely respected for her dedication to social justice causes. She was involved in various feminist and anti-racist initiatives, and her music often reflected her political beliefs. Luscious Jackson’s song “Naked Eye,” for example, addressed issues of body image and self-acceptance, while their album “Fever In Fever Out” spoke to the struggles of marginalized communities in America.

The news of Trimble’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians. Many took to social media to express their condolences and to celebrate Trimble’s legacy as a trailblazing musician and activist. Luscious Jackson, meanwhile, released a statement expressing their profound sadness at Trimble’s passing and honoring her contributions to the band and to the music world as a whole.

Although Trimble’s death is a tremendous loss for the music world, her legacy as a talented musician and a passionate advocate for social justice will undoubtedly endure. Her music and her message will continue to inspire and uplift generations of fans to come.

