Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble dies at 59

At the age of 59, Vivian Trimble from Luscious Jackson has passed away.

Keyboardist Vivian Trimble of Luscious Jackson tragically passed away at the age of 59. Her bandmates confirmed the news in a statement released to the public. Trimble was undergoing cancer treatment for several years, and her condition worsened on Monday, April 3, leading to her death the following day.

The band members expressed their grief and shock at her sudden passing, describing her as a gifted musician, choreographer, and a dear friend. Trimble found her greatest joy being partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca. Her loss leaves a massive hole in the band’s heart, and the entire music industry is mourning alongside them.

Trimble, born in New York City on May 24, 1963, became a part of Luscious Jackson shortly after the band formed some 28 years later. She contributed her talent to the first two albums – 1994’s ‘Natural Ingredients’ and 1996’s ‘Fever In Fever Out’ – before leaving in 1998 to pursue other projects. During her time with Luscious Jackson, Trimble teamed up with Jill Cunniff to create their side project Kostars. They released one album under the name, ‘Klassics With A K,’ in 1996.

After leaving Luscious Jackson altogether in 1998, Trimble established another duo with Josephine Wiggs (The Breeders) under the name Dusty Trails. The duo released their eponymous album in 2000, and some of its tracks appeared on the ‘Happy Accidents’ film soundtrack from the same year.

Reuniting without Trimble in 2011, Luscious Jackson soon disbanded in 2000. The band attempted to explore other musical avenues, but nothing clicked. Despite the dissolution, Luscious Jackson will always be remembered as an iconic all-female alternative rock band.

Trimble’s untimely passing has surprised many celebrities, and they have taken to social media to express their condolences. Elijah Wood, American actor, and producer tweeted that he was devastated to hear the news while Kathy Valentine, former bassist of The Go-Go’s, regrets never having met her.

Trimble’s talent, passion, and creativity have left indelible marks on the music industry, and her loss will continue to be felt for years to come. She will always be remembered as a pioneer of women’s music and an inspiration to countless artists.

In conclusion, the world has lost a phenomenal musician and human being. Trimble’s contribution to music, her powerful live performances, and her stunning visuals will always be missed. The sudden loss has left a massive void in the hearts of her family, friends, and fans. We can only hope that her legacy inspires more women to pursue their musical dreams fearlessly.