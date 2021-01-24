Luton Shelton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former striker, Luton Shelton has Died .

former striker, Luton Shelton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sheffield United is saddened to hear reports in the Caribbean about the passing of our former striker, Luton Shelton, aged just 35. RIP, Luton. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J19at5aqfI — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 22, 2021

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited Sheffield United is saddened to hear reports in the Caribbean about the passing of our former striker, Luton Shelton, aged just 35. RIP, Luton.