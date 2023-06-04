Luxury Bath Pillows : Luxury Bath Pillow with 4D Mesh Fabric, Non-Slip Suction Cups, and Neck/Back Support for a Relaxing Spa Experience

Luxury Bath Pillow for Tub with Neck and Back Support, Soft 4D Mesh Fabric and Non-Slip Suction Cups for Headrest, Relaxing Bath Accessories and Spa Gifts



Price: $25.99

(as of Jun 04,2023 13:15:23 UTC – Details)





After a long day at work, there’s nothing better than soaking in a relaxing bath. The only thing that can make it better is having a comfortable bath pillow to support your neck and back while you unwind. That’s where the Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow comes in. With its maximum support and nice padding, this luxury bath pillow is designed to provide ultimate comfort and relaxation.

The ergonomic design of this bath pillow ensures that your tired head, neck, and back are properly supported. The headrest part has extra thick padding that cradles your head while you soak. The soft padding on the sides and lower part of the pillow is wide and long enough to cover the lower back area up to the neck. This unique design is solely created by the company, and they have patented it in the US.

The Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow is made of upgraded breathable 4D air-mesh material, which allows constant airflow to make the pillow dry very fast. The fabric is super soft and skin-friendly, ensuring maximum comfort while you relax. You don’t have to worry about water seeping up to the headrest while you bathe, as the material is designed to repel water. This means that your hair will be perfectly dry after a long bath, and you won’t have to worry about any dampness.

The bath pillow is equipped with six extra-large vacuum suction cups, which provide great stability for the pillow. The suction cups ensure that the pillow won’t slip and slide while you’re relaxing in the tub. Additionally, the suction cups are easy to remove, thanks to the tab that’s attached to each suction cup. You won’t have to worry about the suction cups ripping off, as they are designed to be durable and long-lasting.

Cleaning the Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow is a breeze, as it is machine washable. The package comes with a mesh bag that you can use to wash the pillow in the washing machine. This ensures that the suction cups won’t adhere to the machine, making it easier to clean. Additionally, the pillow has an attached hook that you can use to hang it dry after use, ensuring that it remains clean and hygienic.

The Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow is designed to fit any tub, whether it’s attached or freestanding. The pillow’s overall size is 17173 inches, with the head part measuring 714.43 inches and the back part measuring 1018.51 inch. The pillow comes in a nice package, making it a perfect gift for anyone who loves to take relaxing baths.

In conclusion, the Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow is a must-have accessory for anyone who loves to take relaxing baths. With its maximum support and nice padding, this luxury bath pillow ensures that you’re comfortable and relaxed while soaking in the tub. Its extra soft and fast-drying fabric, non-slip suction cups, and easy-to-clean design make it a perfect addition to any bathroom. Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself or give someone a thoughtful gift, the Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow is a great choice.



