luxury real estate India: Luxury Real Estate to Benefit from a 58.4% Surge in Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals in India

India’s Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals to Drive Surge in Luxury Real Estate Investments in Delhi-NCR Region

In a recent report by Knight Frank, a renowned global real estate consultancy firm, it has been projected that the number of India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) with a net worth over $30 million will experience a significant rise of 58.4 per cent over the next five years. This surge in wealthy individuals presents a promising opportunity for real estate developers, particularly those specializing in luxury residential and commercial projects.

Delhi-NCR, one of India’s prime metropolitan regions, is expected to be at the forefront of the real estate boom. The area boasts a vibrant economy, robust infrastructure, and a high concentration of UHNWIs. With the projected increase in their numbers, the region is likely to witness a surge in real estate investments in the residential and commercial sectors.

Luxury real estate developers are poised to benefit from this trend as UHNWIs seek to invest their wealth in projects that offer exceptional design, amenities, and premium locations. These developers are well-positioned to cater to affluent buyers’ discerning tastes and preferences, offering customized and opulent living and working spaces. Real estate developers in Delhi-NCR are keenly aware of the immense opportunities that lie ahead. They are committed to delivering exceptional quality projects that cater to the needs and aspirations of the affluent class.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, said, “The projected rise in India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals presents an exciting opportunity for luxury real estate. We are thrilled to be part of this growth story. Our focus is on delivering meticulously designed projects that epitomize luxury and sophistication. We aim to create residences and commercial spaces that are not just opulent but also sustainable and in harmony with the evolving lifestyle preferences of our discerning clientele.”

Gulshan One29 is one such project through which we aim to offer premium commercial spaces to investors,” said Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group. “We are aware of the need to push the boundaries of quality as the real estate market changes. We are committed to developing enduring projects reimagining opulent living and working environments. By combining cutting-edge technology, environmental practices, and inventive design, we want to go above and beyond the expectations of our prestigious customers.”

Amit Modi, Director County Group & President Credai (WUP), said, “The expected increase in India’s ultra-high net worth individuals offers luxury real estate developers an opportunity to develop projects in the premium segment. Though this section of society remains unaffected by economic fluctuations, high-end real estate is one of the safest segments to invest in segments to beat the volatility in the market. We aim to deliver ultra-luxury projects that can be touched, felt and used anytime after delivering and exemplify elegance and sophistication.”

In conclusion, the Knight Frank report forecasting a 58.4 per cent increase in India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals over the next five years opens up many opportunities for real estate developers specializing in luxury projects. With its strong economy and concentration of affluent individuals, the Delhi-NCR region is poised to witness a surge in real estate investments. By focusing on delivering exceptional quality projects that cater to the evolving demands of the elite class, real estate developers in this region are well-positioned to capitalize on this upward trend and contribute to the growth of the luxury real estate market.

