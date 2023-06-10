Lydia Mokgokoloshi, the acclaimed actress, reportedly passed away on June 9 while working on the SABC 1 drama series Skeem Sa…

Posted on June 10, 2023

The Late Lydia Mokgokoloshi: Award-Winning Actress and Iconic Soap Opera Star

Lydia Mokgokoloshi, known for her role as Koko Mantsha in the SABC 1 soap opera Skeem Saam, passed away on Friday, June 9. She portrayed the beloved grandmother of Joseph and Katlego, as well as the mother of Charity Ramabu. Mokgokoloshi was a renowned actress from South Africa, and her contribution to the entertainment industry will be sorely missed.

