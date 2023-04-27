Lyle Waggoner Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Lyle Waggoner, a Cherished Actor, Dies at the Age of 84

Actor Lyle Waggoner, Loved by Many, Dies at Age 84

Beloved Actor Lyle Waggoner Passes Away at 84

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of actor, comedian, and model Lyle Waggoner, who passed away at the age of 84. His family confirmed his death on March 17, 2020.

Early Life and Career

Waggoner was born on April 13, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas. He started his career as a model and worked for various magazines, including Playgirl. In the 1960s, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. He made his debut in the television series Gunsmoke, which was followed by appearances in other popular shows such as Lost in Space, The Wild Wild West, and The Carol Burnett Show.

Wonder Woman and Other Successes

Waggoner became a household name in the 1970s when he was cast as Steve Trevor in the popular television series Wonder Woman. He played the role of the love interest of the main character, Diana Prince, played by Lynda Carter. His character was a major part of the show’s success and was loved by fans all over the world.

Waggoner also appeared in several movies throughout his career, including The Great White Hope, which earned him critical acclaim. He also had a recurring role in the television series The Love Boat and was a frequent guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Legacy and Personal Life

In addition to his acting career, Waggoner was also a successful businessman. He founded Star Waggons, a company that provides trailers for the entertainment industry. The company has worked on several high-profile productions, including The Hunger Games and The Avengers.

Waggoner was married to his wife, Sharon Kennedy, for over 60 years. They had two sons together, Jason and Beau. He was a devoted husband and father who was known for his kindness and generosity. He was loved by his family, friends, and fans all over the world.

Remembering Lyle Waggoner

The news of Waggoner’s death has shocked and saddened his fans. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their favorite memories of him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved him and in the countless films and television shows he appeared in.

In conclusion, Lyle Waggoner was a beloved actor who had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his talent, his kindness, and his dedication to his family and his craft. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and fans all over the world. Rest in peace, Lyle Waggoner.