lymphatic drainage: Achieving a Natural and Radiant Skin through the Lymphatic Method

The Importance of Lymphatic System for a Healthy Body: Tips from a Certified Lymphedema Therapist

Certified Lymphedema Therapist and author Lisa Levitt Gainsley is a well-versed expert in all things lymphatic. In recent years, the lymphatic system has gained significant attention for its role in filtering and removing excess waste, bacteria, and toxins from the body. The lymphatic system is an essential part of the immune system, producing white blood cells that can destroy harmful pathogens. The lymphatic system also helps maintain the body’s fluid balance by purifying, collecting, and draining excess fluids to prevent tissue swelling.

Lisa Levitt Gainsley emphasizes the importance of proper lymphatic flow to keep inflammation at bay and maintain a healthy body. Lymph flows towards the heart, relying on pulsing arteries, skeletal muscle contractions, and breathing. Levitt Gainsley stresses the significance of self-massage, breathwork, and exercise in promoting lymphatic flow.

Below are some tips from Lisa Levitt Gainsley for achieving naturally glowing skin and a healthy body through lymphatic practices.

DIY Lymphatic Facial

To reduce puffiness, fine lines, and bacterial breakouts, Levitt Gainsley recommends a DIY facial in three easy steps. Firstly, massage your face lightly with about a dime’s worth of pressure. Secondly, massage your face in the direction of lymphatic drainage by massaging from your ears down your neck, from your chin, cheek, and forehead to your ears, and then down your neck again to your right and left lymph nodes at the base of your neck. Thirdly, work slowly using a half-circle motion, not a full circle, to massage your skin in a one-way direction towards the lymph nodes.

Drink Lemon Water

Drinking lemon water first thing in the morning helps alkalize stomach acidity and maintain proper hydration throughout the day. Since the lymphatic system is 95 percent water, staying hydrated nourishes cells and assists lymphatic flow.

Eat Clean

Consuming a rainbow of organic ingredients, including raw fruit, vegetables, and anti-inflammatory herbs, helps maintain a healthy lymphatic system. Enzyme-rich purple and red foods, such as beets, cherries, and cabbage, help break down toxic buildup and keep the lymphatic system healthy. Additionally, limiting alcohol, dairy, sugar, gluten, and processed inflammatory foods is crucial.

Move Your Body

Moving your body for at least twenty minutes daily increases lymphatic circulation tenfold. Exercise helps flush stagnant toxins and combats mid-day fatigue. You can enjoy a brisk walk, swim, bike ride, practice yoga or rebounding on a trampoline to help circulate flow from your legs and the lower half of your body back towards your heart. Dancing also works wonders by stimulating the diaphragm, encouraging lung expansion and digestion.

Practice Deep Diaphragmatic Breathing

Deep breathing stimulates the thoracic duct, your body’s largest lymphatic vessel, responsible for bringing ¾ of lymph fluid from the lower half of your body up towards your heart. Deep breathwork also increases oxygen to your brain and extends benefits to your heart, digestion, immune system, blood pressures, and lowering stress that interferes with attention span.

Take Epsom Salt Baths

Adding two heaping cups of Epsom salts to your bathtub helps flush toxins and heavy metals out of your body. Soak for at least twenty minutes to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and release excess toxins through osmosis. Afterwards, drink water to rehydrate your body.

Dry Brushing and Body Scrubbing

Dry-brushing three times a week releases dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes cell removal. Levitt Gainsley recommends brushing towards your lymph node regions, including the neck, armpits, top of thighs, clockwise around the stomach, and ultimately up to your heart. Invigorating body scrubs also help with circulation. You can try Osea’s collection of glow-inducing products, C & The Moon Malibu, Wonder Valley, and Palermo’s Coffee Body Scrub.

Catch Quality Z’s

Getting sufficient rest is crucial for cognitive function and mood. The glymphatic system in your brain does its cleaning while you’re asleep. The sweet spot for good sleep falls between 7-9 hours.

Find Joy

Bringing joy into your life reduces stress and connects you to your meaning and purpose in life. Our cells hold memory, so fill them with hope, positivity, and belief in your health. This will counteract stress and allow you to harness your true nature.

Overall, maintaining proper lymphatic flow is crucial for a healthy body and naturally glowing skin. Incorporating these tips from Lisa Levitt Gainsley into your daily routine can help you achieve optimal lymphatic health.

News Source : Kate Donnelly

Source Link :How To Get Naturally Glowing Skin, The Lymphatic Way/