lymphoma chemotherapy: Hank Green, popular YouTuber, reveals cancer diagnosis and plans for lymphoma chemotherapy treatment.

Introduction

Alabama native and YouTube star Hank Green announced he has cancer in a video posted Friday. Green, who hosts the popular “Vlogbrothers” videos with brother and “The Fault in Our Stars” author John Green on YouTube, shared his experience with his followers.

Initial Diagnosis

Green noticed that his lymph nodes were swollen and consulted his doctor. After an ultrasound, the technician suggested a biopsy as the test results were suspicious for lymphoma. The biopsy confirmed that Green had lymphoma.

Type of Cancer

Green shared that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is one of the most treatable forms of cancer.

Treatment Plan

Green will undergo chemotherapy for at least four months. He plans to listen to his body and determine whether he can continue working during treatment. He also mentioned that his brother John may take breaks from videos if he is not up to doing them.

Uncertainty about Work

Green is uncertain about what content he will create during his illness. He mentioned that he will play it by ear and see how he feels. He also said that he hopes his fans will be understanding if he takes breaks.

Not Letting Cancer Define Him

Green is known for his humorous and informative content. He does not want his cancer to define him and hopes to continue creating and communicating with people.

Recommendations for Fans

Green asked his fans to recommend movies, TV shows and video games that are not emotionally heavy for him to consume during his treatment.