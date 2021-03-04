Lyn McDonald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lyn McDonald has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness to hear about the passing of author Lyn McDonald. Our sincere condolences to her family; our thoughts are with you. https://twitter.com/thewfa/status/1367031742280986625

Read More

Remembering author Lyn Macdonald who in the summer of 1992 ran a trip to Ypres to mark the 75th Anniversary of Third Ypres and took my late grandfather John Arthur Wilson MM along as a guest veteran. [Jonathan Vernon. Digital Editor]. pic.twitter.com/QcWIRN9W88 — Western Front Association (@TheWFA) March 3, 2021

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.