Lynda Harder Death -Obituary – Dead : Lynda Harder has Died .

Lynda Harder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Tracey Hayes Yesterday at 11:13 AM · I don’t even know where to begin I lost a big chunk of my heart yesterday when my Aunt Lynda Harder passed away unexpectedly, she was more then just my Aunt, she was also like a sister and a best friend all rolled into one. Ever since I was little I have always felt a special bond with her and I will forever miss her calling me her favorite and me calling her mine. Aunt Lynda if your looking done on us give mom and dad a hug for me and know how much you are already missed and know my life will not be the same without you in it. Love you always

Source: (20+) Facebook

Jane Leonard wrote

I’m so very sorry Tracey. Sending you much love, hugs and prayers for peace.

Vicky Tadd wrote

Beautiful memory photos especially the one when she was able to hold that beautiful grand daughter.

Vicky Ahlers wrote

So sorry and hard to believe. Sorry for all of your losses

I’m so sorry to hear this! Sending prayers and hugs to you and your family!

Deana Ketz-Craft wrote

Oh Tracey I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you hugs and prayers!

Gina Girdeen wrote

I’m so sorry. It looks like she was the life of the party. God bless your broken heart!!

Kris Schaar Jones wrote

We have the same picture of them 4 in our livingroom. Aunt Lynda will be missed by all that knew her. Love Always, Kris and John

Kathy Bell wrote

I am so sorry to hear this, Tracey. Will pray for comfort and peace during this most difficult time.

