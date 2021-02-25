Lyndsay Stephen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : PGA Tour of Australasia winner, Lyndsay Stephen has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @PGAofAustralia: The PGA is saddened to advise of the passing of two-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner, Lyndsay Stephen ⛳️ Lyndsay won the 1981 South Australian Open and 1986 Nedlands Masters on the PGA Tour of Australasia A true character of Australian golf, Lyndsay will be greatly missed ❤️



