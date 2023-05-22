“Lynel Guts Zelda”: Acquiring Lynel Guts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to Get Lynel Guts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While many monsters in Tears of the Kingdom scare the players with their appearance, they are a great source of materials. Some materials are great for cooking food and potions, while others can increase your weapons’ power attacks. But there are materials you can use to improve your armor, and Lynel Guts is one of them. Using the Lynel Guts, you can upgrade four different armor sets in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and today we’ll show you how to get it.

Where To Get Lynel Guts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you have some knowledge about the Tears of the Kingdom bestiary, then you know that several species of Lynel roam in the world of Hyrule and its depths. These lush-maned creatures are strong and will attack you once you get too close to them. The weakest Red-Maned Lynels live near Central and West Hyrule and are relatively easy to defeat. But as a reward for killing them, you will only receive Lynel Guts, Lynel Saber Horns, and Lynel Mace Horns.

If you want more valuable loot like Lynel Guts, look for the rarer and stronger Blue-Maned and White-Maned Lynels. To find these Lynels in the Hyrule Surface area, walk around the outskirts of the game world. For some reason, these creatures eschew central locations, giving those regions away to weaker brethren.

To encounter the many Blue-Maned and White-Maned Lynels, you must walk from the eastern edge of the Gerudo region to the tropical Faron region. You can also find these enemies in Hyrule Depths. Visit the Floating Coliseum, and you will meet the needed monsters.

It is worth noting that you do not need to worry about the chance of getting Lynel Guts. Defeating Blue-Maned or White-Maned Lynels will give you Lynel Guts a 100% chance. Also, you can challenge these enemies after a while and get as many Lynel Guts as you need.

How To Use Lynel Guts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Although you have to go through a dangerous battle to get Lynel Guts, the properties of this material are worth the effort. First, you can use Lynel Guts as a potion ingredient. Using this material as an Any Monster Part ingredient in any recipe will significantly increase the potion duration.

Also, as we said earlier, Lynel Guts is an essential material to maximize the stats of certain types of armor. Here is a list of armors that require Lynel Guts to upgrade:

Barbarian Armor

Cap of the Wild

Climbing Gear

Dark Armor

If you want to improve your armor stats, then defeating Blue-Maned and White-Maned Lynels and collecting their Lynel Guts is a must. So, get your weapons ready, and head out to find these powerful creatures!

Tears of the Kingdom is available on Nintendo Switch.

“Lynel Guts farming techniques” “Best weapons for defeating Lynels” “Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lynel locations” “Cooking recipes using Lynel Guts” “Tips for defeating Silver Lynels in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom”

News Source : The Nerd Stash

Source Link :How To Get Lynel Guts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/