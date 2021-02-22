Lynette Clarke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lynette Clarke has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @pryorandy: So very sad to hear that #LynetteClarke has passed. She played the Nurse on the desk when Colin goes to see Henry in hospital in #ItsASin She was a lovely, lovely woman.Read More —————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.