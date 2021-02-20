Lynette Clarke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lynette Clarke has Died .

Lynette Clarke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Really sad to hear that lovely Lynette Clarke (recently in both Bridgerton and It’s A Sin) is no longer with us. I literally never heard her speak a bad word of anyone. That is unheard of in this business. pic.twitter.com/EogYIZgXHv

