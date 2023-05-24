Lynlee Madrid, Fort Worth, Texas resident and Shop Among the Willows owner, passed away at the age of 31 on May 23, 2023.

Remembering Lynlee Madrid: Owner of Shop Among the Willows and Fort Worth Resident

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lynlee Madrid, the owner of Shop Among the Willows and a beloved member of the Fort Worth community. Lynlee passed away on May 23, 2023, at the young age of 31.

A Passion for Creativity

Lynlee was a talented artist and designer who poured her heart and soul into every aspect of her work. She opened Shop Among the Willows in 2018 as a way to share her love of handmade and vintage goods with others. Her store quickly became a beloved fixture in the Fort Worth community, known for its unique and beautiful offerings.

Lynlee’s passion for creativity and design extended far beyond her store. She was a regular at local markets and events, always eager to connect with other artists and share her knowledge and expertise.

A Kind and Generous Spirit

Those who knew Lynlee remember her as a kind and generous soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was deeply committed to giving back to her community and was involved in several local charities and organizations.

Lynlee was also a devoted friend and family member, always putting the needs of others before her own. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Legacy of Creativity and Community

Despite her untimely passing, Lynlee’s legacy will live on through her work and the many lives she touched. Her store, Shop Among the Willows, will remain open as a testament to her creativity and dedication. Her impact on the Fort Worth community will also be felt for years to come.

As we mourn the loss of Lynlee, we are reminded of the importance of supporting our local businesses and artists. Let us honor her memory by continuing to cherish and celebrate all that makes our community so special.

A Final Farewell

On behalf of the staff at Shop Among the Willows, we extend our deepest sympathies to Lynlee’s family and friends. We are grateful for the time we had with her and will always remember her as a talented artist, a generous spirit, and a beloved member of our community. Rest in peace, Lynlee.

