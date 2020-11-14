Lynn Kellogg Death -Dead : Lynn Kellogg, the original Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway, just passed away at the age of 77 from COVID-19 .

Lynn Kellogg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

“Lea Salonga on Twitter: “Lynn Kellogg, the original Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway, just passed away at the age of 77 from COVID-19 complications. I’m going to play this song and listen to her voice all day. Rest In Peace, Ms. Kellogg, and condolences to your loved ones. ”

Lynn Kellogg, the original Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway, just passed away at the age of 77 from COVID-19 complications. I’m going to play this song and listen to her voice all day. Rest In Peace, Ms. Kellogg, and condolences to your loved ones. https://t.co/NY0I8ICJmO — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 14, 2020

Tributes

For some odd reason, Lynn Kellogg (who originated the role of Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway) crossed my mind today when I went for a walk. I recently found her contact info and wanted to reach out. … And now I’m seeing the news that she passed. So sad. — Alex Ocho (@thealexocho) November 14, 2020