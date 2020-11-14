Lynn Kellogg Death -Dead : Lynn Kellogg, the original Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway, just passed away at the age of 77 from COVID-19 .

By | November 14, 2020
0 Comment

Lynn Kellogg Death -Dead : Lynn Kellogg, the original Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway, just passed away at the age of 77 from COVID-19 .

Lynn Kellogg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

“Lea Salonga on Twitter: “Lynn Kellogg, the original Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway, just passed away at the age of 77 from COVID-19 complications. I’m going to play this song and listen to her voice all day. Rest In Peace, Ms. Kellogg, and condolences to your loved ones. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Lynn Kellogg Death -Dead : Lynn Kellogg, the original Sheila in “Hair” on Broadway, just passed away at the age of 77 from COVID-19 .

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.