Lynn Kraemer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lynn Himes Kraemer has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Lynn Himes Kraemer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Gross School Bus Service, Inc. 20h · Rest In Peace Lynn was a fellow bus driver at a neighboring lot. If you are able to help her family, any amount is greatly appreciated
Judy A Muche
Schools need to shut down. We need to keep our children and staff safe! It is just not worth the risk .
RIP Lynn Himes, gone too soon
If you are able to help her family, here is a GoFundMe link to help cover the expenses her family is facing:
https://www.gofundme.com/…/help-for-family-of-lynn…
“Superintendent Dr. Barbara Russell confirmed over 30 COVID cases have been reported within Student Transportation America, the company the school uses to transport students.”
