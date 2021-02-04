Lynn Kraemer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lynn Himes Kraemer has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Lynn Himes Kraemer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Gross School Bus Service, Inc. 20h · Rest In Peace Lynn was a fellow bus driver at a neighboring lot. If you are able to help her family, any amount is greatly appreciated

Source: (20+) Gross School Bus Service, Inc. – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Judy A Muche

Schools need to shut down. We need to keep our children and staff safe! It is just not worth the risk .

RIP Lynn Himes, gone too soon

If you are able to help her family, here is a GoFundMe link to help cover the expenses her family is facing:

https://www.gofundme.com/…/help-for-family-of-lynn…

“Superintendent Dr. Barbara Russell confirmed over 30 COVID cases have been reported within Student Transportation America, the company the school uses to transport students.”