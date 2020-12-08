Lynne O’Grady Death -Dead – Obituary : Lynne Gumery O’Grady has Died .

Lynne Gumery O’Grady has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

In Remembrance

It is with much sadness that we acknowledge the loss of our dear friend and esteemed colleague Lynne Gumery O’Grady.

Lynne passed away this weekend surrounded by her family. As many of you will know Lynne was a founding member of the ACPCF

1/7 pic.twitter.com/NmB9bBagoD

— ACPCF (@acpcf) December 7, 2020