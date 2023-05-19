1. #LynwoodShooting

There was a possible shooting at Lynnwood High School in California on Friday, resulting in a heavy police presence and school closures. Soleil Rosa Park School and Soleil Mark Twain Academy are currently in lockdown. No official report has been issued by the Lynnwood Unified School District.

News Source : LEX14

