Lyric Chanel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lyric Chanel has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021
Lyric Chanel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.
ABC13 Houston 1h · REST IN PEACE, Lyric Chanel! The young Instagram sensation lost her battle to brain cancer on Friday morning. She was known for her positivity, fashion-style and fun viral videos.
RIP Lyric❤️ You fought a good fight baby! Praying you’re at peace now. #LyricChanel
Posted by Fashion Beauty Kids on Friday, March 5, 2021
Barbara Cole
God is holding her in the bottom of his hand, sleep little Angel
Carol Kang
Condolences and prayer goes out too the family. May she rest in eternal peace.
Mary Allen
Prayers to family and friends and may she rih.
Rachael Johnson
Hearing about a child dying of cancer breaks my heart. RIP little angel. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Indiana McQueen
This is so heartbreaking RIP angel my deepest condolences to her family and friends losing a child is a pain that no parent should ever experience God plz comfort her family in this difficult time I loss my baby many yrs ago in an accident and up until this day it’s still painful again prayers and my deepest condolences
Jaynae Mcclure
Rest in peace dear Angel. Condolences to all who knew and loved her. I’m praying for your hearts. Rest well baby you did all you could here. Go and hear them say well done.
Lhemm Coco
Rest In Peace Sweetie You Fought Good Fight . Now take your Rest.
Monique Myles
My deepest condolences to you and your family at this time of grievance prayers
Jap Carter
She’s now at peace. May the Lord continue to guide her family at this time.
Faith Reigns
So very sorry…this is a hard loss for a parent praying for strength for the family..rest in peace little one.
Geraldine Falconer
Now you can get some good rest. No more struggle and fighting anymore. My prayers and condolences is with your family. You sleep now because God has a plan for you now
Regeneia Thomas
RIP lil Angel you were on loan to us and God just came back to get His Angel.
