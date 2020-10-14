lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Death – Dead : Herbert Kretzmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Death – Dead : Herbert Kretzmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.

The Studio@TPS on Twitter: “We are truly saddened to hear that the remarkable lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has passed away aged 95. Herbert wound the story of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables into Boubil and Schoenberg’s magical score and his words have brought magic into many, many people’s lives.

