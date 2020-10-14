lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Death – Dead : Herbert Kretzmer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.
The Studio@TPS on Twitter: “We are truly saddened to hear that the remarkable lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has passed away aged 95. Herbert wound the story of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables into Boubil and Schoenberg’s magical score and his words have brought magic into many, many people’s lives.
We are truly saddened to hear that the remarkable lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has passed away aged 95.
Herbert wound the story of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables into Boubil and Schoenberg's magical score and his words have brought magic into many, many people's lives. pic.twitter.com/aDjfkxTMhs
— The Studio@TPS (@studioattps) October 14, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.