Lyricist Keith Reid dies at 76.

Keith Reid, a highly respected and celebrated lyricist, has passed away at the age of 76. He was best known for his work with British rock band Procol Harum, crafting the majority of their recorded material.

Born on October 19, 1946, in London, England, Reid showed a passion for music and writing from a young age. In the mid-1960s, he crossed paths with Gary Brooker and Matthew Fisher, two musicians who were starting up a band. Impressed by Reid’s writing talent, the two invited him to collaborate on some music, and Procol Harum was formed.

From the very beginning, Reid’s lyrics set Procol Harum apart from other rock bands of the era. His poetic, introspective words explored themes of love, loss, and existential philosophy, resonating deeply with music fans around the world. Songs like “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” “Conquistador,” and “Homburg” remain beloved classics to this day.

Reid’s lyrics were praised for their intelligence and emotional depth, and he was often compared to literary giants like William Shakespeare and T.S. Eliot. He had a gift for turning simple, everyday experiences into profound, thought-provoking ideas, and his words continue to inspire and move audiences nearly 60 years after Procol Harum’s debut album.

Beyond his work with Procol Harum, Reid also wrote for other musicians and projects. His credits include collaborations with artists like Frankie Miller, Eric Clapton, and Roger Daltrey, as well as film scores and stage musicals.

Keith Reid’s death is a devastating loss for the music world, as well as for anyone who appreciates the power and beauty of words. His legacy as one of the greatest lyricists of all time will live on through his music, and his influence on generations of writers and musicians will continue to be felt for years to come.

Source : @NME



