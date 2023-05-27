Lyrics: World Painted Blood by Slayer (639 Hz)

World Painted Blood – Slayer (639 Hz) [Lyrics]

World Painted Blood is the title track and the third song on the album of the same name by the American thrash metal band Slayer. The song was released in 2009 and features brutal lyrics and heavy guitar riffs that Slayer is known for.

639 Hz

The song is recorded in the tuning of 639 Hz, which is believed to be the frequency of love and compassion. This frequency is said to have healing properties and can help in balancing emotions and relationships.

The use of 639 Hz tuning in the song World Painted Blood is an interesting choice by the band as their music is often associated with aggression and violence. However, it is also a testament to the band’s versatility and willingness to experiment with different sounds and techniques.

Lyrics

The lyrics of the song are dark and apocalyptic, painting a picture of a world consumed by violence and chaos. The opening lines set the tone for the rest of the song:

Unto us a son is born

The last of progeny

The days are long and filled with pain

Our lives consumed again

The song continues to describe a world in which violence is the norm and humanity has lost all sense of morality:

The human race is in decline

Every city undermined

The earth is dying, no one cares

The prophets say the end is near

Despite the bleak picture painted by the lyrics, the use of 639 Hz tuning adds a sense of hope and positivity to the song. It suggests that even in the darkest of times, love and compassion can still prevail.

Conclusion

World Painted Blood by Slayer is a powerful and thought-provoking song that showcases the band’s musical prowess and willingness to experiment with different sounds and techniques. The use of 639 Hz tuning adds an interesting dimension to the song and suggests that even in the darkest of times, there is still hope for a better future.

