M A Gani’s Passing Announced on Channel S News through an Obituary

Obituary: Mohammed Abdul Gani (M A Gani)

Early Life and Career

Mohammed Abdul Gani, popularly known as M A Gani, was a renowned journalist and news anchor for Channel S News. He was born on January 1, 1960, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Gani completed his education at Dhaka University and started his career as a journalist in the early 1980s.

Professional Achievements

Gani worked for several renowned media outlets, including BBC Bangla, Voice of America, and Deutsche Welle. He was one of the founding members of Channel S News, which was launched in 2004, and served as the channel’s lead news anchor for over a decade.

Gani was widely respected for his journalistic integrity, tenacity, and dedication to reporting the truth. His coverage of major events, including the 9/11 attacks, the Iraq War, and the Arab Spring, earned him widespread acclaim and admiration from his colleagues and viewers.

Personal Life and Legacy

Beyond his professional achievements, Gani was known for his warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was deeply committed to his family, and his wife, children, and grandchildren were the center of his world.

Gani’s sudden passing on June 1, 2021, has left a profound void in the media industry and the hearts of those who knew him. His legacy as a respected journalist, mentor, and friend will live on through the many lives he touched throughout his career.

Tributes and Condolences

Following the news of Gani’s passing, tributes poured in from colleagues, friends, and viewers. Channel S News released a statement, saying, “M A Gani was not only an exceptional journalist but also a wonderful human being. He will be deeply missed by all of us at Channel S News, and his legacy will continue to inspire us.”

Many journalists and media personalities took to social media to express their condolences. BBC journalist and presenter, Mishal Husain, tweeted, “Very sad to hear of the passing of M A Gani. A highly respected journalist and anchor, he will be greatly missed.”

Gani’s family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received. In a statement, they said, “We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received during this difficult time. M A Gani was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and we will miss him dearly.”

Final Thoughts

M A Gani’s passing is a loss not only to his family and friends but also to the journalism community. He was a trailblazer in his field and an inspiration to many. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists and news anchors, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

