Mabel Chee net worth: Biography and Lifestyle of Mabel Chee: Age and Net Worth Revealed

Mabel Chee Biography

Mabel Chee is a young American model and social media influencer who has made a name for herself through her stunning looks and charismatic personality. She was born on July 12, 2004, in the United States of America. Mabel Chee is of Asian-American descent as her parents are of Chinese and Korean ancestry. She has two younger siblings, a sister named Olive Chee and a brother named Isaac Chee.

Mabel Chee Wiki

Mabel Chee began her modeling career at the age of 13 when she was discovered by a talent scout. Since then, she has worked with some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry and has graced the pages of top magazines like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. She has also walked the runway for designers such as Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, and Michael Kors.

Apart from modeling, Mabel Chee is also a social media influencer, with a massive following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She uses her platforms to showcase her fashion sense, promote brands, and inspire her followers with her positive outlook on life.

Mabel Chee Age

Mabel Chee is currently 17 years old. Despite her young age, she has already achieved a lot in the fashion industry and has become a role model for many aspiring models and influencers.

Mabel Chee Lifestyle

Mabel Chee’s lifestyle is that of a typical teenage model. She travels extensively for her modeling assignments and spends her downtime exploring new cities and cultures. In her free time, she enjoys reading, listening to music, and spending time with her family and friends. Mabel is also passionate about promoting mental health awareness and often shares her experiences with anxiety and depression on her social media platforms.

Mabel Chee Net Worth

Mabel Chee’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Her modeling career and social media influence have helped her amass a considerable fortune at a young age. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry and has become a household name in the world of social media.

