Mac Kinross Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mac Kinross has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Mac Kinross has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Another of my #old mates Mac Kinross has died. Used to make wonderful #furniture back in days when Australians made things. Now we import everything. His skills died with him as happens with thousands of similar pioneers across Australia. We have lost the plot. — EVERALD COMPTON (@EVERALDATLARGE) January 31, 2021

