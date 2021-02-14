Mac Spaulding Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mac Spaulding has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Mac Spaulding has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Drew Wilson 17h · I had such a good day, but it hurts my heart hearing news about my mate Mac Spaulding. Met him my freshman year of college, we always kept in touch over the years. A very kind-hearted soul. Rest In Paradise
Source: Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Mari Elizabeth Lopez
Unbelievable how life can be cut short way too soon.
Love your littles harder, your parents deserve all of your affection and respect and your closest friends are some Gods greatest gifts in life!
Prayers to the Spaulding McDannald family, which has always been so strongly united, and to the many friends that were impacted in any way by the ever so young and charismatic Mac Spaulding. Rest in paradise pal!
I hope God sends the strength and peace necessary for all to overcome such a great loss.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.