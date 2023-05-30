“Macaroni and Cheese Recipe”: Discover the Jefferson County Recipe of the Day on exploreJeffersonPA.com: Macaroni and Cheese.

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food that everyone loves. This recipe from Jefferson County is easy to make and perfect for a quick weeknight meal. Serve it with a side salad and garlic toast for a complete dinner.

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

5 tablespoons butter, divided

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 cups whole milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 ounces processed cheese (Velveeta), cubed

2 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs

Directions

Cook macaroni according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Add the cheeses, stirring until cheese is melted. Drain macaroni. Transfer macaroni to a greased 1-1/2-qt. baking dish. Pour cheese sauce over macaroni; mix well. Melt the remaining butter; add the breadcrumbs. Sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 30 minutes or until heated through and the topping is golden brown.

