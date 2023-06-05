“Macaroni Salad Recipe”: PureWow’s Classic Macaroni Salad Recipe

The Classic Macaroni Salad: A Must-Have for Your Backyard Barbecue

Is it really a backyard barbecue without a bowl of classic macaroni salad waiting to be paired with your juicy burgers and hot dogs? We think not. This delicious side dish has been a staple at cookouts and picnics for generations and for good reason. It’s easy to make, endlessly customizable, and best of all, it actually tastes better the longer it sits in the fridge. So, if you’re planning a summer gathering, make sure to add this classic macaroni salad to your menu.

This recipe is perfect for those who love a traditional macaroni salad. It’s creamy, tangy, and has just the right amount of crunch. To make it, you’ll need some basic ingredients that you can easily find at your local grocery store. Start by boiling a large pot of salted water and cooking the pasta until it’s just shy of al dente. You don’t want to overcook the pasta as it will continue to absorb the dressing as it sits in the fridge.

While the pasta is cooking, you can prepare the dressing. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, white vinegar, granulated sugar, mustard powder, celery seed, and salt and pepper. This dressing is what gives the salad its creamy and tangy flavor. You can adjust the seasoning to your liking, adding more or less depending on your taste.

Once the pasta is cooked, drain it and immediately rinse it under cool water. This will stop the cooking process and cool down the pasta so that it doesn’t continue to cook in the dressing. Add the cooled pasta to the bowl of dressing, along with finely diced bell pepper, shredded carrot, and finely diced red onion. Stir everything together until it’s well coated with the dressing. Cover the bowl and refrigerate it for at least one hour, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Before serving, give the salad a taste and adjust the seasoning and dressing as needed. If the salad seems dry, add more mayonnaise to give it that creamy texture. You can also add more veggies or herbs to give it some extra flavor and crunch. Chopped fresh chives are a great garnish for this salad, adding a pop of color and a mild onion flavor.

This classic macaroni salad recipe serves 8 to 10 people, making it perfect for a backyard barbecue or picnic with friends and family. You can easily double or triple the recipe if you’re feeding a larger crowd. Just make sure to pick up a bag of ice on your way to the park to keep the salad chilled and safe to eat.

In conclusion, the classic macaroni salad is a must-have for any backyard barbecue or picnic. It’s easy to make, customizable, and tastes even better the longer it sits in the fridge. This recipe is perfect for those who love a traditional macaroni salad with a creamy and tangy dressing. Add it to your menu this summer and watch it become a crowd favorite!

Classic macaroni salad Macaroni salad recipe Creamy macaroni salad Summer macaroni salad Traditional macaroni salad

News Source : PureWow

Source Link :Classic Macaroni Salad Recipe – PureWow/