“Maca’s Special Place walkthrough”: A Guide to Finishing Maca’s Special Place Side Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to Find Ninjis Shrine and Complete Maca’s Special Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a game that offers a lot of side quests that add depth to the game’s story and provide valuable rewards to players. One of these side quests is the Maca’s Special Place quest, which requires players to explore the Ninjis Shrine located in the heart of the Great Hyrule Forest. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to find Ninjis Shrine and complete the Maca’s Special Place side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Initiate the Quest by Talking to Maca

To initiate the Maca’s Special Place quest, players need to talk to Maca in the Korok Forest. Maca will provide information about a Green Swirl (the Ninjis Shrine) located in the heart of the Great Hyrule Forest. The next step is to find the Floating Island, which can be seen from Sky Island.

Find the Floating Island

To access the Floating Island, players need to make use of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower located above the Great Hyrule Forest. After ascending from the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, players will find themselves floating above the North Hyrule Sky. They can use their paraglider to advance, and after a brief period of floating, they will stumble upon Bravery Island.

Find the Ninjis Shrine

Once players step onto Bravery Island, they will encounter another Shrine known as the Simosiwak Shrine. They need to move to the left of the Shrine and leap into the air to spot the greenery rings of the Ninjis Shrine. The greenery rings will be clearly visible, and the leap will help players land at the precise location of the Ninjis Shrine.

Acquire Rauru’s Blessings

Acquiring Rauru’s Blessings inside the Ninjis Shrine is easy. Players will receive a powerful Mighty Construct Bow and The Light of Blessing. These rewards are valuable and will help players in their journey through the game.

Conclusion

The Maca’s Special Place quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a challenging side quest that requires players to explore the Ninjis Shrine located in the heart of the Great Hyrule Forest. The quest offers valuable rewards upon successful completion, and players can follow the steps mentioned in this article to find the Shrine and complete the quest. With these tips, players can prepare themselves for a challenging adventure and emerge victorious in the game.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Maca’s Special Place Maca’s Special Place side quest walkthrough Finding all items for Maca’s Special Place quest How to start and finish Maca’s Special Place quest Tips for completing Maca’s Special Place in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

News Source : Subrat Mukharjee

Source Link :How to complete Maca’s Special Place side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/