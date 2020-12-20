Macen Haggberg Death -Obituary – Dead : Macen Haggberg has Died .

Macen Haggberg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Mille Lacs Raiders 13 hrs · The Raiders family and our community is devastated as we mourn the loss of one of brothers, Macen Haggberg. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they figure out how to navigate this difficult time. He will be so deeply missed.

Tributes

Virginia Sam wrote

Prayers for Macen family he was such a nice young man ❤ Macen it was a pleasure and honor knowing you❤

Kris Eye Thompson wrote

Shawn Williswrote

Jim Nadeau wrote

Praying for the Haggberg family. He was such a good kid and had turned into a great young man

Shantell Marie wrote

Prayers to all the family, including the wrestling family

