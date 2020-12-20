Macen Haggberg Death -Obituary – Dead : Macen Haggberg has Died .
Macen Haggberg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Samie Johnson 10 hrs · My heart goes out to the family and friends of Macen Haggberg! I’m so very deeply sorry for your loss! I couldn’t imagine I’d like to thank the nurse who stopped, she was a rock star! And I am impressed with our areas response time! Every one did every thing they could have possibly done! Doesn’t take away from the tragedy but I hope it brings some comfort to those who need it most! Again so sorry for your loss your family and friends are all in our family’s prayers
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Shantell Marie wrote
Prayers to all. Thanks to everyone for helping as well, bless your souls .
Lisa Siliski Scanlon wrote
Thank you for those that helped! Praying for the families and the rescuers. Sami thank you.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.