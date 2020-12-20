Macen Haggberg Death -Obituary – Dead : Macen Haggberg has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Macen Haggberg Death -Obituary – Dead : Macen Haggberg has Died .

Macen Haggberg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Samie Johnson 10 hrs  · My heart goes out to the family and friends of Macen Haggberg! I’m so very deeply sorry for your loss! I couldn’t imagine I’d like to thank the nurse who stopped, she was a rock star! And I am impressed with our areas response time! Every one did every thing they could have possibly done! Doesn’t take away from the tragedy but I hope it brings some comfort to those who need it most! Again so sorry for your loss your family and friends are all in our family’s prayers

Source: (20+) Facebook


Tributes 

———————— –

Shantell Marie wrote
Prayers to all. Thanks to everyone for helping as well, bless your souls .

Lisa Siliski Scanlon wrote
Thank you for those that helped! Praying for the families and the rescuers. Sami thank you.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Macen Haggberg Death -Obituary – Dead : Macen Haggberg has Died .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.