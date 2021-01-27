Macey Jeppesen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Macey Jeppesen has Died.

Macey Jeppesen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Caroline Jeppesen 21h · Six months ago today the beautiful Macey joined our family. She filled Micah’s heart with so much love and joy. They were able to travel west and visit family and see amazing sights. Their hearts filled with plans to go on many more adventures in the future. Today however a clot of blood broke Macey’s heart and shattered Micah’s. Instead of snuggling safely in Micah’s arms this night she is safely in the arms of our loving Savior.

Tributes

Mark Schumaker

Please accept our condolences for such a heartbreaking loss. We of course prayed for her and for her families. Her for the loss of her shining light here on earth, and especially for her husband who will miss that light. And prayers for her families, and her husband who will miss that shining light. That they might have the strength to love and honor her memory. Unfortunately I never got the chance to meet her and see that light. But I know that she was loved. And will be missed. Please tell Micah how sorry we are. It’s not enough, but it is all that words will let me express.

Woody Keim

Wow. Devastating. May God bless your family during this difficult time.

Phillip Lee

I am sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers.

Shelly Smetter

I’m so sorry Caroline, we will be praying for Micah and your whole family. We pray that you feel Jesus‘s arms and love surrounding you in these coming days.

Shelly Mowinkel

So heartbreaking. Many prayers for your family during this unimaginable time🙏🏻

Rollie Jeppesen

Definitely praying for Micah and your whole family. I never had the pleasure of meeting Macey but knowing Micah she must have been a very special person indeed. We never know when our room will be ready but praise God for this eternal gift. God bless you all

