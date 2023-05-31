“Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal Recipe”: Moong Dal Recipe with Fish Head (মাছের মাথা দিয়ে মুগ ডাল) #IndianMomVlogs #BengaliVlog

Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal: A Delicious Bengali Dish

If you are looking for a traditional Bengali recipe that is both delicious and healthy, then look no further than Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal. This dish is made with moong dal (mung beans) and fish head, which is a popular ingredient in Bengali cuisine. The fish head adds a unique flavor to the dish and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining a healthy heart.

Ingredients:

1 cup moong dal

1 fish head (preferably rohu or katla)

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

2 green chillies, slit

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Wash the moong dal and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Heat mustard oil in a kadhai or a deep pan. Add the fish head and fry until it turns golden brown. Remove and keep aside. In the same oil, add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add the ginger paste, garlic paste, and green chillies. Sauté for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the soaked moong dal and mix well. Add 3 cups of water and mix well. Cover and cook on medium flame until the dal is cooked and becomes soft. Stir occasionally. Add the fried fish head and garam masala powder. Mix well. Cook for another 5 minutes on low flame. Garnish with coriander leaves. Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal is ready to be served hot with steamed rice.

Conclusion:

Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal is a delicious and healthy Bengali dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. This dish is a great way to incorporate fish head into your diet, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other important nutrients. So, next time you are looking for a traditional Bengali recipe, give Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal a try. Your taste buds will thank you!

Fish head lentil soup recipe Bengali style moong dal with fish head Authentic Bengali macher matha diye moong dal Indian fish head lentil stew Bengali cuisine: fish head and lentil curry

News Source : Saimantika’s Lifestyle

Source Link :Macher matha diye moong dal (মাছের মাথা দিয়ে মুগ ডাল) #recipe #indianmomvlogs #bengalivlog/