“Mackenzie Van Eperen Accident – Obituary: Kimberly girl identified as victim in fatal semi-tractor crash in Outagamie County | What happened to Brian Du Frane of Kaukauna?”

Mackenzie Van Eperen : “Mackenzie Van Eperen Accident – Obituary: Kimberly girl identified as victim in fatal semi-tractor crash in Outagamie County”

A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has revealed that Mackenzie Van Eperen, a nine-year-old girl from Kimberly, was the victim of a fatal semi-tractor crash in Outagamie County. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, when the girl was struck by a bobtail semi-tractor unit on South Washington Street near Combined Locks. Sadly, the collision resulted in fatal injuries for the young girl. The driver, Brian Du Frane of Kaukauna, has been named as the driver, and it has been confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the collision. Deputies have reported that the driver cooperated with law enforcement and no enforcement action has been taken.

Read Full story : Kimberly girl identified as victim in fatal semi-tractor crash in Outagamie County – TOP INFO GUIDE /

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Outagamie County semi-tractor crash Fatal accident victim Kimberly girl Outagamie County traffic incident Semi-truck collision in Wisconsin Kimberly girl fatal crash investigation